Enjoy recipes for the hottest holiday food of the 2021 season

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Food is always a favorite part of holiday celebrations.

Many dishes are part of family traditions. But you may want to try a new dish this year.

On Recipe Wednesday, we’re showing you some of the hottest holiday food trends for 2021.

Shannon Smith shows us with the corporate chef at Southern Foods in Greensboro.

Roasted Turkey

1 turkey (neck and giblets removed)

2 cups Mayonnaise

1 Tbsp Rosemary chopped (fresh)

2 Tbsp Garlic fresh chopped

Salt and pepper

Remove turkey from packing and pat dry with paper towels Sprinkle salt and pepper to your liking over the entire bird Mix mayo, chopped rosemary and garlic together Lay on in a baking pan and apply rosemary mayo liberally to the entire bird Bake in oven at 325-350 for approximately 12 minutes per pound or until the internal temperature has reached 165.

Roasted Root Vegetables

1 pound carrots peeled and diced 1”

1 pound sweet potato peeled and diced 1”

1 pound Yukon gold potatoes peeled and diced 1”

½ pound Red radish whole tops removed

6 oz whole garlic cloves

1 cup olive oil

3 tbsp chives chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Keep each vegetable separate and toss in salt pepper and olive oil. Place on baking sheets and bake at 375 for 15 min or till golden and tender. Once cooked mix all together with chopped chives and serve.

Glazed Ham

1 ham (8-10 pounds is average)

2 cups maple syrup

¼ cup garlic chopped

1 cup grain mustard

¼ cup fresh herbs blend (rosemary, thyme and oregano)

Place ham on baking tray Mix syrup, garlic, mustard and herbs together Baste the ham with 1/3 of syrup mixture Bake in oven at 325, covered, for about 2 hours. Remove the cover and baste with another 1/3 of the syrup mix. Cook for another 15 min uncovered Baste again with the remaining syrup mix and continue to cook for a further 15 minutes or until golden brown and internal temperature of 140 is reached.

Brussels and radish prep

1 pound brussels sprouts trimmed

1 pound red radishes tops removed

1 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Toss all together with salt, pepper and olive oil Place on baking sheet and roast till tender in oven at 350 degrees

Prime Rib

1 prime rib

½ cup Spice Walla cowboy steak rub

Rub meat all over with spice rub Cook on baking sheet in oven at 350 degrees for 15 minutes per pound. Remove from the oven an allow to rest for 15 minutes before serving

Mini baked potatoes

5 pounds new potatoes

8 oz butter

¼ cup chives

Melt butter and pour over potatoes Bake in oven at 350 for 35 minutes Remove from heat and sprinkle with chives

Truffle parmesan aioli

2 cups mayonnaise

1 tsp truffle zest (3Tbsp truffle oil as alternative)

1 tsp garlic fresh chopped

½ cup grated parmesan cheese

Mix all ingredients

Roasted Vegetable Carvery

1 white cauliflower

1 purple cauliflower

1 Romanesco

6 jumbo carrots

2 beets

4 sweet potato

2 cup Olive Oil

¼ cup fresh garlic chopped

1 tablespoon rosemary chopped

1 tablespoon thyme chopped

1 tablespoon parsley chopped

1 tablespoon chives

Salt and pepper

Clean/peel each vegetable according to type (keep each type separate) and season with salt and pepper Mix all herbs, oil and garlic Put vegetables on baking sheet and drizzle herb oil mixture over all vegetables Bake in oven at 350 until tender

Lemon Curry Aioli

1 tablespoon spice Walla Madras curry powder

2 cups mayonnaise

1 tsp garlic chopped

1 each lemon zest and juice

Mix all ingredients together and allow to stand for 1 hour before serving