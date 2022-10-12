WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday, we are cooking up some of the favorite flavors of Fall.

From Pumpkin cookies to apple muffins, Shannon Smith shows us from To Your Health Bakery in Winston-Salem!

Sugar Cookies

1 cup butter

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 tsp vanilla

1 egg

3 cup flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

In a stand mixer cream together the butter and both sugars. Add in the vanilla and egg and mix until combined. Add in the flour, baking powder, and salt and mix until a dough forms. Flatten the dough into a disk, wrap in plastic and refrigerate for 15 minutes. Roll out between two sheets of parchment paper to desired thickness (normally 1/4 in) and bake at 375 for 6 to 8 minutes. Allowed to cool if intending to decorate.

Cream Cheese Frosting

4 oz softened cream cheese

1 cup unsalted butter

5 cups powdered sugar

1 tbsp vanilla extract

Milk as needed

In a stand mixer, cream the butter cream cheese and vanilla extract together until fluffy. Add in the powdered sugar and mix on low speed, streaming in milk until you reach desired consistency.

Decorative Fall Cupcakes

Make cakes with the To Your Health Bakery Cake mix or your favorite cake recipe!

Buttercream Frosting

2 sticks of unsalted butter

1 tbsp vanilla extract

4 cups of powdered sugar

splash of milk for desired consistency

Royal Icing Sugar Cookies

5 tbsp meringue powder

8 cups powdered sugar

appx 1/4 cup water or as needed for desired consistency for painting

Vodka or high-proof alcohol

liquid or gel food coloring

Pumpkin Cookies

1/2 cup butter softened

1 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 cup pumpkin puree

2 cups flour

4 tsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

2.5 tsp cinnamon

1/2 tsp nutmeg

1/4 tsp ginger

Cream butter and sugar together until light and fluffy. Add eggs and pumpkin purée and mix well. Add flour, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and ground ginger and mix until just combined. Scoop dough onto a cookie sheet and bake at 350 for about 12 minutes.

Frosting

4 oz cream cheese

1/4 cup softened butter

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1.5 tsp vanilla

2 cups powdered sugar

Whip together softened cream cheese, butter, cinnamon, vanilla and powdered sugar until light and fluffy. Once cookies are completely cooled, frost cookies with the frosting and ENJOY!

Apple Muffins

3/4 cup of milk

2 eggs

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup melted butter

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 cups flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Apples

2 apples diced

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 tablespoon sugar

Topping

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 350. In a large bowl combine the milk, eggs, sugar, butter, vanilla, and whisk until well combined. Add the flour, baking powder, and salt on top of the wet ingredients and mix with a wooden spoon until combined. Fill muffin liners halfway and top with half of the apple and half of the sugar mixture. Top with the remainder of the batter and apple and sugar mixtures. Bake for about 35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean. Enjoy!