HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Easter is here. If you are looking to pull a rabbit out of your hat to create a great celebration, Page Stroud of Sociably Yours is here to help you hop to it.

Marshmallow Chick House

Ingredients:

One package of marshmallow chicks

One package of jelly beans

One package of graham crackers

One tub of white vanilla icing

One package of grass

Directions:

Start with forming the base of the house by using pieces of the graham crackers. Pipe the frosting on the sides of the graham crackers to create a square box, leaving the top and one side open.

Place your grass at the base of your house, creating a nest. Then add the jelly beans on top of the grass. Place your marshmallow chick on top of the grass.

Create the roof-slant by placing two graham crackers on top of the square box, creating a peak. Add frosting to connect them.

Easter Basket Ideas

For kids:

Add variety and display your creativity by creating custom Easter baskets. Include coloring books, books and items that can be reused well after the holiday.

For adults:

Take the basket to the next level by creating lunch/brunch baskets or dinner baskets. Include ingredients for a delicious brunch or dinner by adding rich pasta sauce and noodles or maple syrup and waffle mix.

Berry Spring Spritz

Ingredients:

Strawberry lemonade

Ginger ale

Pineapple juice

Directions:

Fill glass with equal parts of ingredients. Stir and enjoy.