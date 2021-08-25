Dinner can quickly become a repetitive affair; try some of these trendy recipes to spice things up

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — What’s for dinner?

The dreaded question asked every day of busy parents.

Most families eat the same meals over and over again.

So on this Recipe Wednesday, we asked Chef Leigh Hesling, Corporate Chef for Cheney Brothers and Southern Foods, to give us some new ideas with trendy ingredients.

Bacon-wrapped chicken shanks with rice grits and balsamic glaze

Chicken prep

4 each chicken drumsticks

4 each slices Cheshire applewood smoked bacon

Cut around thigh joint end and pull meat off bone to create Lolli pop Wrap meat with bacon and secure with toothpick Bake in oven at 350 for 10-12 min

Rice grits

2 cups tide water rice middlins (cooked)

1 cup smoked gouda cheese

½ cup heavy cream

Mix cooked rice and cream in pan and heat to simmer Remove from heat and add cheese Mix till combined

Coriander chili-spiced salmon with pickled mustard seeds and Thai style grain blend

Salmon prep

2 each 8oz sixty south salmon portions

2 tsp spice Walla cracked coriander and pepper rub

2 Tbsp of cooking oil.

Sprinkle spice on salmon Heat oil in pan and cook salon till desired doneness.

Pickled mustard seeds

1/2 cup yellow mustard seeds

1 cup champagne vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon kosher salt

Place the mustard seeds in a small pot, cover with cold water, and bring the liquid to a boil. Strain the mustard seeds, discarding the water, and repeat this process 3 more times. In the same pot, combine 1 cup of cold water with the vinegar, sugar, salt, and the blanched mustard seeds. Bring to a boil, and then remove from the heat. Pour the contents into a small sealable container and refrigerate it overnight. When you’re ready to use the pickled mustard seeds, scoop them from the brine, straining off any excess liquid.

Plate recipe

2 each spiced salmon portions

2 cups of Simplot ancient Thai grain blends with arugula and citrus vinaigrette

2 tsp pickled mustard seeds

Pork belly porchetta garlic broccolini and tomato chili compote

Belly prep

1 each 8-10 pounds Cheshire skin on pork belly

2 pounds Italian sausage

1 cup Pesto sauce

1 cup Sundried tomatoes chopped

1 cup Parmesan cheese

Lay belly out skin side down Press sausage meat evenly over the bottom 2/3 of the belly Spread pesto sauce over the sausage Sprinkle tomatoes and cheese evenly over pesto Roll belly into a spiral and secure with butchers twine or skewers.

Tomato chili compote

4 cups canned diced tomato

2 Tbsp chopped garlic

2 Tbsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil

2 tsp chili flakes

2 tbsp sugar

Salt and pepper to taste Heat oil in pan and sauté garlic till golden Add tomatoes, chili and sugar to garlic and allow to simmer for 30 min. Add salt and pepper to taste.

T-bone Steak with spicewalla cowboy seasoning chimichurri and crushed new potatoes

Steak prep

2 each Certified Angus Beef 16oz ‘T’ Bone or Porterhouse steaks

2 tbsp spice Walla cowboy seasoning

2 tbsp cooking oil

Sprinkle steak with spice mix Heat oil in pan and cook steaks to desired temperature.

Chimmi churi sauce

¼ cup Parsley chopped

½ cup Cilantro chopped

2 tbsp Oregano chopped

1 tbsp Garlic finely chopped

¼ cup Sherry vinegar

1 cup Olive oil

Mix all together and allow to stand for 1 hour

Crushed new potatoes with parmesan cheese

1 pounds small potatoes roasted and cooled

1/2 cup clarified butter

Salt and pepper

Lightly crush cooked potatoes Heat butter in pan and sauté potatoes till crispy Remove from pan and sprinkle with parmesan cheese.