Delicious ways to enjoy the summer harvest!

Recipes

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gardens are growing fast around the Piedmont and local farmers markets are full of fresh fruits and vegetables.  Chef Al Romano, a culinary instructor at GTCC Jamestown, has some summer recipes sure to be a hit in your house.

Cool Cucumber Soup

YIELD: 5 servings.

Ingredients:

  • 1 pound cucumbers 
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1-1/2 cups Greek yogurt
  • 1 green onion, coarsely chopped
  • Juice from one lemon
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 3-4 Sprigs fresh dill
  • 3-4 sprigs fresh parsley
  • Fresh cracked black pepper to taste
  • Additional chopped green onion and snipped fresh dill for garnish

Instructions:

  •  Place all ingredients in a blender and puree, except yogurt.
  • Then add yogurt, and mix again until smooth.
  • Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve in chilled bowls.
  • Garnish with additional onion and dill.

Air-Fryer Zucchini Chips

Serves: 4 (serving size: about 10 chips)

Ingredients:

  • 2 medium zucchini, cut crosswise 1/4-in.-thick slices
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 cup (about 2 1/8 oz.) all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 1 tablespoon water
  • 2 cups panko (Japanese-style breadcrumbs)
  • 2 1/2 ounces Parmesan cheese, finely shredded (about 1 cup)
  • 2 1/2 ounces pecorino Romano cheese, finely shredded (about 1 cup)
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Canola oil cooking spray

Instructions:

  • Arrange zucchini slices in a single layer on a plate lined with paper towels. Sprinkle evenly with 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Let stand 15 minutes, and blot dry.
  • Whisk together flour, black pepper, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a shallow dish. Whisk together eggs and water in a separate shallow dish. Stir together panko, Parmesan, pecorino, and oil in a third shallow dish.
  • Working in batches, dredge zucchini slices in flour mixture, shaking off excess. Dip in egg mixture, allowing excess drip, and dredge in panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Place slices on a rimmed baking sheet.
  • Preheat a 6.3-quart air fryer to 390°F for 10 minutes. Coat air fryer basket with cooking spray. Working in batches, add zucchini slices to basket, and cook until golden brown and crisp.

Chef Al’s Tomato Pie

 Yield: 6 servings

Ingredients:

  • 3 to 4 ripe tomatoes (about 3 pounds), thinly sliced into 1/4-inch rounds
  • 1/2 small sweet onion, thinly sliced  Kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper
  •  1 rolled 9-inch pie crust, store-bought or homemade
  • 3-4 slices provolone
  • 1 cup freshly grated mozzarella
  • 1 cup aioli (mayonnaise, garlic, Parmesan cheese)
  • 1/2 cup fresh basil leaves, torn, plus small leaves for garnish

Instructions:

  • Arrange the tomato and onion slices in a single layer on a paper towel-lined baking sheet and sprinkle with salt. Let sit for 1 to 2 hours.
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. 
  • Fit the pie crust into a 9-inch pie plate and crimp the edges. Prick the bottom and sides with a fork. Line the crust with aluminum foil and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake until the edges of the crust are just golden, 20 to 25 minutes.
  • Remove the foil and weights and continue to bake until the bottom of the crust is dry and brown, another 15 to 20 minutes. Cool completely. 
  • Season with 1/2 teaspoon salt and a few cracks of black pepper. 
  • Transfer the tomatoes and onions to a dry paper towel and pat dry. Liberally season the tomatoes with cracked black pepper. Arrange a third of the tomatoes in a single layer in the pie crust, overlapping slightly.
  • Sprinkle a third of the basil over the tomatoes and top with a third of the onions.
  • Repeat twice with the remaining tomatoes, basil and onions.
  • Spread the mayonnaise mixture over the top of the onions. 
  • Bake until the topping is golden brown and bubbling, 30 to 35 minutes.
  • Let cool completely. Garnish with basil leaves. Serve at room temperature. 

Healthy Blueberry Crumble

This is a deliciously healthy treat the whole family will love! Filled with fiber and antioxidants and no added sugar. It’s healthy and delicious.

Servings 4 people

Ingredients

  • 3/4 Stick unsalted butter Grated
  •  2 Cups rolled oats
  • 2 Cups fresh blueberries
  • 1/2 Cup almond flour
  • 8 Prunes and/or dates, pureed with water
  • 1 TBSP ground cinnamon
  • 1 TSP vanilla protein powder
  • 1/4 TSP salt Skip salt if you use salted butter

Instructions:

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
  • Grate unsalted butter in a bowl.
  • Puree four dates and four prunes. You may need to add more if your blueberries are tart.
  • Combine the almond flour , pureed prunes and dates, ground cinnamon, vanilla powder , rolled oats with the grated butter in the buttered baking dish.
  • Gently fold in the fresh blueberries.
  • Transfer do baking dish.
  • Bake 30-35 minutes.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter