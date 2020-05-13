Delicious meat-free recipes from The Porch in Winston-Salem

Right now beef, chicken and pork can be hard to find at the grocery store. If it’s in stock, it’s more expensive than usual. So, on this, Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stopped by The Porch in Winston-Salem for some delicious dinner ideas that require little or no meat at all.
Easy Fresh Pasta Sauce
Ingredients:
1 pint grape tomatoes
Olive oil
Fresh garlic
½ diced white onion
2 cloves minced garlic
Fresh basil
Salt & red pepper
Optional:
Balsamic vinegar
Ground pork
Method:
Heat oil in heavy pan
Add grape tomatoes and sprinkle with salt
Allow tomatoes to soften
Add diced onion and red pepper and continue to allow to soften
Add garlic and fresh basil
Allow to cook for 3-5 minutes and serve immediately over noodles.
Top with parmesan cheese, if desired.
Bacon Breakfast Tacos with Easy Guacamole
Ingredients:
Breakfast Tacos:
6 Eggs
½ C Milk
2 T Butter
6 Pieces Cooked Bacon
1 C Shredded Cheese
6 flour or corn Tortillas
Salt & pepper
Guacamole:
2 ripe avocadoes
½ diced purple onion
1 minced fresh jalapeño
Juice of 2 limes
Salt
Optional:
Salsa
Sour cream
potatoes
Method:
Guacamole:
Mash fresh avocado with diced onion and jalapeños; add lime juice and salt to taste
Breakfast Tacos:
Whisk eggs with milk
Heat butter or bacon fat
Add egg mixture and reduce heat to medium. Cook, stiring continuously.
Once eggs are soft-cooked, turn heat off and add Cheese and Crumbled Bacon
Add Salt & Pepper to taste
Scoop Eggs into Tortillas & top with Fresh Guacamole
Serve with hot sauce & sour cream
Chipotle Veggie Enchiladas
Ingredients:
2 Chopped Zucchini or other summer squash
2 Chopped, Boiled Potatoes
1 Diced Yellow Onion
Salt & Pepper
4 T Oil or Butter
1 Can Chipotle Peppers
1 C Shredded Cheese
8 Corn Tortillas Tortillas, softened in oil
1 C Enchilada Sauce or Tomatillo Salsa
Method:
Heat butter or oil in heavy sauce pan
Add Onion, Potato & Zucchini and saute until veggies are soft
Remove from heat and allow to cool
Mince 1-2 Chipotle Peppers, depending on how spicy you like it!
Mix Chipotle Peppers, Veggie Mix, Salt & ½ C Mixed Cheese
Divide Veggie Mix into 8 Corn Tortillas and Roll
Placed Rolled Enchiladas into baking pan and top with Enchilada Sauce and remaining Cheese
Bake, covered, for 20 minutes at 350°, then uncover and cook 10-15 minutes more before serving
Scallion Fried Rice & Egg Quick Dinner
Ingredients:
2 C Cooked White Rice
Sesame Oil
1 bunch diced green onion
2 T Butter
4 eggs
Sambal Olec (Thai Chili Sauce)
Method:
Heat Oil in heavy pan and add diced green onion, cooking until onions are well-cooked
Add Rice and cook on high until rice is slightly browning
In a separate pan, heat butter until it begins to brown
Add eggs & fry, sunny side up, until edges are brown
Divide Rice onto plates and spread with a layer of Chili Sauce
Place a Fried Egg on top of Rice and top with fresh green onion