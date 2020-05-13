Delicious meat-free recipes from The Porch in Winston-Salem

Right now beef, chicken and pork can be hard to find at the grocery store. If it’s in stock, it’s more expensive than usual. So, on this, Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stopped by The Porch in Winston-Salem for some delicious dinner ideas that require little or no meat at all.

Easy Fresh Pasta Sauce

Ingredients:

1 pint grape tomatoes

Olive oil

Fresh garlic

½ diced white onion

2 cloves minced garlic

Fresh basil

Salt & red pepper

Optional:

Balsamic vinegar

Ground pork

Method:

Heat oil in heavy pan

Add grape tomatoes and sprinkle with salt

Allow tomatoes to soften

Add diced onion and red pepper and continue to allow to soften

Add garlic and fresh basil

Allow to cook for 3-5 minutes and serve immediately over noodles.

Top with parmesan cheese, if desired.

Bacon Breakfast Tacos with Easy Guacamole

Ingredients:

Breakfast Tacos:

6 Eggs

½ C Milk

2 T Butter

6 Pieces Cooked Bacon

1 C Shredded Cheese

6 flour or corn Tortillas

Salt & pepper

Guacamole:

2 ripe avocadoes

½ diced purple onion

1 minced fresh jalapeño

Juice of 2 limes

Salt

Optional:

Salsa

Sour cream

potatoes

Method:

Guacamole:

Mash fresh avocado with diced onion and jalapeños; add lime juice and salt to taste

Breakfast Tacos:

Whisk eggs with milk

Heat butter or bacon fat

Add egg mixture and reduce heat to medium. Cook, stiring continuously.

Once eggs are soft-cooked, turn heat off and add Cheese and Crumbled Bacon

Add Salt & Pepper to taste

Scoop Eggs into Tortillas & top with Fresh Guacamole

Serve with hot sauce & sour cream

Chipotle Veggie Enchiladas

Ingredients:

2 Chopped Zucchini or other summer squash

2 Chopped, Boiled Potatoes

1 Diced Yellow Onion

Salt & Pepper

4 T Oil or Butter

1 Can Chipotle Peppers

1 C Shredded Cheese

8 Corn Tortillas Tortillas, softened in oil

1 C Enchilada Sauce or Tomatillo Salsa

Method:

Heat butter or oil in heavy sauce pan

Add Onion, Potato & Zucchini and saute until veggies are soft

Remove from heat and allow to cool

Mince 1-2 Chipotle Peppers, depending on how spicy you like it!

Mix Chipotle Peppers, Veggie Mix, Salt & ½ C Mixed Cheese

Divide Veggie Mix into 8 Corn Tortillas and Roll

Placed Rolled Enchiladas into baking pan and top with Enchilada Sauce and remaining Cheese

Bake, covered, for 20 minutes at 350°, then uncover and cook 10-15 minutes more before serving

Scallion Fried Rice & Egg Quick Dinner

Ingredients:

2 C Cooked White Rice

Sesame Oil

1 bunch diced green onion

2 T Butter

4 eggs

Sambal Olec (Thai Chili Sauce)

Method:

Heat Oil in heavy pan and add diced green onion, cooking until onions are well-cooked

Add Rice and cook on high until rice is slightly browning

In a separate pan, heat butter until it begins to brown

Add eggs & fry, sunny side up, until edges are brown

Divide Rice onto plates and spread with a layer of Chili Sauce

Place a Fried Egg on top of Rice and top with fresh green onion