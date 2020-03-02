Delicious breakfast recipes to kick off National School Breakfast Week

It's National School Breakfast Week and National Nutrition Month. It's important for kids to start their day with proper nutrition. The experts at Brenner Fit in Winston-Salem shared some recipes and advice to make sure your children are starting the day with the nutrients they need.
Breakfast Banana Split
5 minutes | 1 serving
Ingredients
- 1 banana, peeled, split in 1/2 lengthwise
- Low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt
- Optional toppings:
- Fresh fruit
- Dried fruit
- Granola
- Honey
- Nuts
- Sprinkles
- Mini chocolate chips
Directions
- Arrange banana halves in a serving bowl.
- Spoon yogurt over the bananas.
- Top with preferred optional ingredients.
- Serve.
Mini Egg Quiches
25 minutes | 12 quiches
Ingredients
- Cooking spray
- 4 pieces whole wheat bread
- 1 cup shredded cheese (swiss, cheddar)
- 7 eggs
- 1 cup low-fat milk
- 2 teaspoons ground mustard
- 3/4 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- Dried parsley for sprinkling
- Choose three fillings:
- 3-4 slices deli ham
- 1/4 red bell pepper, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh spinach
- 1/4 of a small onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup broccoli, cooked, finely chopped
Directions
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- Grease muffin tins well with cooking spray.
- Tear bread into small pieces.
- Drop bread pieces evenly in muffin tuns until they fill about 2/3 of the way up of each muffin space.
- Choose 3 fillings from the list provided. if you are choosing ham and/or vegetables, chop each into fine pieces. Sprinkle your desired pieces evenly in each muffin tin.
- Sprinkle cheese evenly on top of each tin.
- Whisk together eggs, milk, ground mustard, pepper, salt and garlic powder in a bowl.
- Pour egg mixture evenly in each muffin tin.
- Sprinkle a little dried parsley on the top of each one.
- Bake for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown on top and cooked through the middle.
Outmeal Breakfast Bowl
15 minutes | 4 servings
Ingredients
For 1 Serving:
- 1/4 cup oats, old fashioned, dry
- 1/2 cup skim milk
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 slices of apple, chopped into small pieces
- 1 tablespoon raisins
- 2 tablespoon nut pieces
- 1/4 cup bran cereal
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar or honey
- Cinnamon as desired
For 4 Servings:
- 1 cup oats, old fashioned, dry
- 2 cup skim milk
- 4 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 apple, chopped into small pieces
- 1/4 cup raisins
- /2 cup nut pieces
- 1 cup bran cereal
- 1/8 cup teaspoons brown sugar or honey
- 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon (optional)
Directions
For Stove Top:
- Add oats, milk and vanilla in a medium saucepan on medium heat. Stir occasionally.
- As oats are cooking, chop apple into pieces and set aside.
- Measure dried fruit, nuts and cereal. Set aside.
- Cook oats to desired consistency, about 5-7 minutes. Add fruit, nuts and cereal.
- Add cinnamon and sweetener of your choice.
- Serve.
For Microwave, for 1 serving only:
- In a microwaveable bowl or on the stove, mix oats, milk, vanilla and chopped apple pieces.
- Cook in the microwave for 5 minutes on 50% power.
- Stir in dried fruit, nuts and cereal.
- Sweeten with Splenda, honey or brown sugar, if desired, and stir in cinnamon.