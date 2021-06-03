Dairy Alliance shares creamy recipes that are both delicious and nutritious!

(WGHP) — June in National Dairy Month.

You’ve heard the phrase, “Milk, it does a body good.”

It’s not just a great campaign slogan. Drinking milk is a big key to lifelong health and disease prevention — and not just in children but for all of us.

Laura Buxenbaum is a registered dietitian with the Dairy Alliance. She joined us to talk about the benefits and share a couple of creamy recipes.

One-Pot Creamy Chicken and Broccoli

A new spin on a nostalgic casserole that’s still super easy to make in just one pot. No need for the canned soup, simply using rice cooked in milk created enough of a binder to hold all the ingredients together. Make it even easier by buying pre-shredded chicken.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Total Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 6

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1 small onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 cup long-grain rice

2 1⁄ 2 cups milk

1 cup chicken broth

1⁄ 2 teaspoon salt

1⁄ 4 teaspoon pepper

1⁄ 4 teaspoon smoked paprika

2 cups shredded chicken, cooked

2 cups broccoli florets

2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided

Instructions

Melt butter in large shallow straight-sided oven-safe pan, such as cast iron 3.5 or 4-quart braiser. Add onion and cook just until soft. Add garlic and stir until combined. Stir rice into pot and sauté for one minute. Gradually stir in 2 cups milk, followed by chicken broth. Bring up to a low simmer, stir and cover with lid, stirring occasionally to ensure it doesn’t stick or boil over, about 15 minutes, adding additional 1/2 cup of milk if needed. Once rice mixture is cooked, stir in shredded chicken, broccoli florets and seasoning until well combined. Add in half of the cheese and stir until melted. Remove from heat and top with remaining cheese. Place pan in oven and broil for about 5 minutes or until cheese is bubbly and melted. Serve immediately.

Strawberries & Cream Mini Jar Pies

Mini mason jars are perfect for single-serve pies. The filling can be made up to two days in advance, making these easy for summer entertaining. When ready to serve, top with fresh strawberries and melted chocolate.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 15 minutes

Total Time: 35 minutes

Servings: 10

Ingredients

7 chocolate graham cracker sheets

1⁄ 3 cup sugar plus 1 tablespoon

2 tablespoons melted unsalted butter

1 tablespoon water

2 1⁄ 4 cups milk

3 tablespoons cornstarch

1⁄ 8 teaspoon salt

1 large egg, room temperature

2 ounces cream cheese

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 1⁄ 2 cups diced strawberries

1⁄ 4 cup semisweet chocolate chips

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°.

Place graham crackers in the bowl of a food processor and pulse until the pieces resemble coarse sand. Add 1 tablespoon sugar, melted butter and water and pulse for another minute. Spoon 1 heaping tablespoons of crumb mixture into each of 10 (4-ounce) mason jars or mini pie plates; press firmly and evenly over bottom of jar or dish and up the sides slightly. Place on baking sheet and bake for 5 minutes. Remove from oven and let cool.

Combine sugar, cornstarch, salt and egg in medium bowl and stir until well blended. Place milk in a medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium heat. Cook milk until tiny bubbles form around the edge, but do not boil. Temper egg mixture by whisking 1/2 cup of hot milk into the egg mixture. Then gradually add sugar and egg mixture to milk, stirring constantly with a whisk. Continue cooking until thick and bubbly, about 5-6 minutes, stirring constantly so it doesn’t scorch on bottom. Remove from heat; stir in cream cheese and vanilla. Let cool for about 10 minutes, then transfer to zip-top plastic bag or pastry bag and chill for at least one hour or until ready to serve.

Pipe pastry cream mixture evenly between 10 crust-lined jars. Top each pie with diced strawberries.

Melt chocolate on HIGH in a microwave-safe bowl for 30 seconds, stir and repeat for another 30 seconds. Drizzle chocolate over pies with spoon.