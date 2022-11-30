WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Tis’ the season for sweet treats!

That’s what we’re cooking up on this Recipe Wednesday at Dewey’s in Winston-Salem!

Chocolate Truffles:

16 oz High-quality chocolate

1 cup heavy cream

1 tbsp butter

optional ½ tsp flavoring of your choice (peppermint, vanilla, liquor, etc)

any toppings of your choice (toasted coconut, crushed peppermint, oreo crumbs, sprinkles, etc)

Method:

Chop chocolate into pieces Heat heavy cream in a microwave-safe bowl or on the stove. If heating on the stove top, do not boil the cream. You just want it hot enough to melt the chocolate. Once heavy cream is heated pour over chocolate Add butter and any flavorings such as vanilla, liquor, etc. Once everything is incorporated pour into a container and refrigerate until hardened Once firm use a cookie scoop and form balls and roll them into any topping of your liking.

Topping ideas: crushed peppermint, chocolate sprinkles, rainbow sprinkles, toasted coconut, chopped nuts, cocoa powder, graham cracker crumbs.

Rice Krispie Treat Christmas Trees:

3 tbsp butter

1 package of marshmallows

6 cups of Rice Krispie cereal

Green food coloring

Method:

In a large saucepan melt the butter. Once the butter is melted add the marshmallows in stir until its completely melted. Add your green food coloring into the marshmallows Pour the marshmallows over the cereal and stir until completely coated. In a greased pan pour your mixture and spread it to make it even Let cool and harden (to speed up the process you can place it in the fridge to harden faster) To make the tree shape, grease a tree cookie cutter and start cutting out shapes!

Peppermint bark

12 oz semi-sweet chocolate

16 oz white chocolate

½ tsp peppermint extract

¾ cup crushed candy canes

¾ cup crushed Moravian cookies

Method:

Place the semisweet chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave in 30-second increments until completely melted Spread onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment paper. Place in fridge for 15 minutes to set Place white chocolate in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave in 30-second increments until completely melted. Add peppermint extract. Stir until incorporated Spread white chocolate over semi-sweet chocolate. top with crushed candy canes and Moravian cookies. Let harden in the fridge Once hard break into pieces

Christmas Wreath Cupcakes

Supplies:

Cupcakes of your choosing

Buttercream frosting

Toppings of your choice! (Be creative!)

Food coloring

Piping bags

Cookie sheet

Wax paper

#32 piping tip

Procedure:

Pipe a bubble of light green frosting and place it upside down on a cookie sheet with wax paper. Place in the fridge for 15 minutes Once the frosting is hardened flip it over and decorate with a #32 tip into a wreath. This part is most important. have fun and be creative add any sprinkles of your choice and a cute fondant bow!