Chivalry isn’t dead, it’s delicious; romantic recipes to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — With limited capacity in restaurants this Valentine’s Day, it could be difficult to get dinner reservations.

You could really show your love by making a meal for your loved one.

On Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stopped by the Lowes Foods in Kernersville for some easy, elegant recipes.

Strawberry Stuffed French Toast

Ingredients

• 1 cup diced strawberries

• 1 tablespoon sugar

• 1/8 teaspoon vanilla

• 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon

• Pinch sea salt

• Pinch fresh cracked pepper

• 8 ounces cream cheese

• 10 slices artisan bread

• 4 large eggs

• 1/4 cup of milk

• Local honey or maple syrup for serving

Method

• Preheat oven to 350° degrees

• Combine strawberries, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, salt and pepper in microwave-safe bowl, heat on high 20-30 seconds.

• Smash mixture with fork, leaving some larger chunks.

• Add cream cheese, stir to combine.

• Evenly divide mixture, spreading on 5 pieces of bread, topping each with second slice to form 5 sandwiches.

• In separate bowl, whisk together eggs and milk.

• Dip sandwiches in egg mix, place on greased cookie sheet and bake 10 minutes, flipping halfway through cooking.

• Drizzle each with local honey or maple syrup and serve warm.

NOTE: Try replacing half the cream cheese with 4 ounces goat cheese for a different flavor profile. Decadent enough to qualify as dessert, this fruity take on French Toast is a perfect sweet and savory weekend breakfast item. Serves 5.

Chicken

· Preheat oven to 350 degrees

· Coat with olive oil and season generously with Spice Bazaar Mediterranean Herb Seasoning

· Place a skillet on medium-high heat and coat with oil

· Once pan is hot sear chicken on both sides until golden brown

· Place on pan and finish in oven

· Once chicken is done, coat with butter and top with mozzarella to melt

· Top with Bruschetta as desired

Bruschetta

Ingredients

· 1 lb. Roma tomatoes, diced

· 1/4 ea. Small yellow onion, diced

· 1 clove garlic, minced

· 2 tbsp olive oil

· 1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar

· Pinch sugar, granulated

· 1/2 tsp salt, kosher

· 1/8 tsp pepper, black ground

· 3-4 basil leaf, chiffonade

Crostini

Method

· Preheat oven to 350 degrees

· Slice baguette into 1/4 inch rounds

· Brush both sides with olive oil and place on baking pan

· Sprinkle each with Mediterranean Herb Seasoning

· Bake for until golden brown (approximately. 4-5 min), flip each one and finish baking until golden brown

Green Beans (blanch a day ahead)

Method

· Blanch green beans in salted water until tender 3-4 minutes

· When removing form boiling water, place directly in ice water to cool

· When ready to serve, add garlic butter to skillet and heat over medium-high heat

· Add beans and toss until warm

· Top with parmesan cheese and balsamic glaze when serving

Roasted Potatoes (roast a day ahead)

Method

· Preheat oven to 350 degrees

· Place potatoes on baking pan and coat with olive oil

· Roast until fork tender (approximately 20 min)

· Let potatoes cool and store In refrigerator until needed

· When ready to serve, add truffle butter to skillet and heat over medium-high heat

· Add potatoes and toss until warm

Chocolate dip

Method

· Melt approx. 12 oz Chocolate chips and heat approx. 1/4 Cup heavy cream

· Add cream to melted chips until desired consistency is reached

· Dip strawberries, pineapple, pound cake, pretzels, marshmallows and more for fun, easy and delicious dessert