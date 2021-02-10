Chivalry isn’t dead, it’s delicious; romantic recipes to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — With limited capacity in restaurants this Valentine’s Day, it could be difficult to get dinner reservations.
You could really show your love by making a meal for your loved one.
On Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stopped by the Lowes Foods in Kernersville for some easy, elegant recipes.
Strawberry Stuffed French Toast
Ingredients
• 1 cup diced strawberries
• 1 tablespoon sugar
• 1/8 teaspoon vanilla
• 1/8 teaspoon cinnamon
• Pinch sea salt
• Pinch fresh cracked pepper
• 8 ounces cream cheese
• 10 slices artisan bread
• 4 large eggs
• 1/4 cup of milk
• Local honey or maple syrup for serving
Method
• Preheat oven to 350° degrees
• Combine strawberries, sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, salt and pepper in microwave-safe bowl, heat on high 20-30 seconds.
• Smash mixture with fork, leaving some larger chunks.
• Add cream cheese, stir to combine.
• Evenly divide mixture, spreading on 5 pieces of bread, topping each with second slice to form 5 sandwiches.
• In separate bowl, whisk together eggs and milk.
• Dip sandwiches in egg mix, place on greased cookie sheet and bake 10 minutes, flipping halfway through cooking.
• Drizzle each with local honey or maple syrup and serve warm.
NOTE: Try replacing half the cream cheese with 4 ounces goat cheese for a different flavor profile. Decadent enough to qualify as dessert, this fruity take on French Toast is a perfect sweet and savory weekend breakfast item. Serves 5.
Chicken
· Preheat oven to 350 degrees
· Coat with olive oil and season generously with Spice Bazaar Mediterranean Herb Seasoning
· Place a skillet on medium-high heat and coat with oil
· Once pan is hot sear chicken on both sides until golden brown
· Place on pan and finish in oven
· Once chicken is done, coat with butter and top with mozzarella to melt
· Top with Bruschetta as desired
Bruschetta
Ingredients
· 1 lb. Roma tomatoes, diced
· 1/4 ea. Small yellow onion, diced
· 1 clove garlic, minced
· 2 tbsp olive oil
· 1 tbsp white balsamic vinegar
· Pinch sugar, granulated
· 1/2 tsp salt, kosher
· 1/8 tsp pepper, black ground
· 3-4 basil leaf, chiffonade
Crostini
Method
· Preheat oven to 350 degrees
· Slice baguette into 1/4 inch rounds
· Brush both sides with olive oil and place on baking pan
· Sprinkle each with Mediterranean Herb Seasoning
· Bake for until golden brown (approximately. 4-5 min), flip each one and finish baking until golden brown
Green Beans (blanch a day ahead)
Method
· Blanch green beans in salted water until tender 3-4 minutes
· When removing form boiling water, place directly in ice water to cool
· When ready to serve, add garlic butter to skillet and heat over medium-high heat
· Add beans and toss until warm
· Top with parmesan cheese and balsamic glaze when serving
Roasted Potatoes (roast a day ahead)
Method
· Preheat oven to 350 degrees
· Place potatoes on baking pan and coat with olive oil
· Roast until fork tender (approximately 20 min)
· Let potatoes cool and store In refrigerator until needed
· When ready to serve, add truffle butter to skillet and heat over medium-high heat
· Add potatoes and toss until warm
Chocolate dip
Method
· Melt approx. 12 oz Chocolate chips and heat approx. 1/4 Cup heavy cream
· Add cream to melted chips until desired consistency is reached
· Dip strawberries, pineapple, pound cake, pretzels, marshmallows and more for fun, easy and delicious dessert