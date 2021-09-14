Check out these fall recipes for s’mores and sparkling punch

S'mores (Getty Images)

Dippin’ S’more

Ingredients: one (12-ounce) bag of chocolate chips, one (10-ounce) package large marshmallows and Graham crackers

Directions:

  1. Preheat I’ve to 350 degrees
  2. Spread chocolate chips in the bottom of a baking dish. Arrange marshmallows on top.
  3. Bake until chocolate softens and marshmallows are golden (about 5-10 minutes)
  4. Serve with graham crackers and enjoy! 

Sociably Yours Sparkling Punch

Ingredients: one (six-ounce) can of frozen lemonade concentrate, one liter of club soda, two bottles of sparkling apple cider and one tablespoon of white sugar

Directions

  1. Pour in the thawed lemonade
  2. Gently stir in the club soda with the sparkling apple cider 
  3. Serve over ice

