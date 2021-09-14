Check out these fall recipes for s’mores and sparkling punch

Dippin’ S’more
Ingredients: one (12-ounce) bag of chocolate chips, one (10-ounce) package large marshmallows and Graham crackers
Directions:
- Preheat I’ve to 350 degrees
- Spread chocolate chips in the bottom of a baking dish. Arrange marshmallows on top.
- Bake until chocolate softens and marshmallows are golden (about 5-10 minutes)
- Serve with graham crackers and enjoy!
Sociably Yours Sparkling Punch
Ingredients: one (six-ounce) can of frozen lemonade concentrate, one liter of club soda, two bottles of sparkling apple cider and one tablespoon of white sugar
Directions
- Pour in the thawed lemonade
- Gently stir in the club soda with the sparkling apple cider
- Serve over ice