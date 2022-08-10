JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WGHP) — On this Recipe Wednesday we are celebrating National Sandwich Month and for dessert, National S’mores Day.

The chefs at GTCC’s Culinary School in Jamestown show us some new days to enjoy some of our favorite foods.

My S’mores Pie

Ingredients

For the graham cracker crust

1 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs

1/4 cup light brown sugar loosely packed

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 cup unsalted butter (1 stick), melted

For the milk chocolate mousse filling

12 ounces milk chocolate chips (about 2 cups)

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream cold, whipped stiffly (Cool Whip can be use also)

For the toasted marshmallow topping

35-40 marshmallows regular-sized, approximate



Instructions

To make the graham cracker crust:

Place the graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt in a large bowl and whisk to combine. Pour the melted butter into the bowl, and stir the mixture together until mixed. Tip the mixture into a 9 1/2-inch diameter pie dish, and press into the bottom and up the sides. Chill for 1 hour. Fill with milk chocolate mousse filling and top with marshmallows.

(Or buy a premade one, if you really want to…)

To make the milk chocolate mousse filling:

Place the chocolate in a large bowl and microwave in 30-second increments, stirring, for 1 to 2 minutes, or until melted and smooth. Fold in the whipped cream until combined. Transfer to the prepared crust and chill for 2 to 4 hours, until set. Top with marshmallows and toast with a brulee torch or under the broiler.

To make the toasted marshmallow topping:

Arrange the marshmallows all over the top of the pie. Toast briefly with a brulee torch, or under the broiler, until golden brown and crunchy.

NYC Style Chopped Cheese Sandwich

If you grew up in New York or visited you might be familiar with this sandwich. It’s a chopped beef, melted gooey cheese, caramelized onions, topped with tomatoes and shredded lettuces, and hugged by a toasted hero roll. This is the classic way to make the iconic NYC chopped cheese.

Ingredients

Filling

4 burger patties (or 1/2 pound ground beef)

1 tablespoon oil

1 sweet onion diced

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt or to taste

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

8 slices American cheese or cheddar cheese

For the Bread

4 hero rolls sliced 3/4 through

2 tablespoons mayonnaise or to taste

2 tablespoons ketchup or to taste

Topping

2 tomatoes sliced

3 cups iceberg lettuce shredded

Instructions

Prepare the Bread

Slice hero rolls 3/4 of the way through with a serrated knife.

Toast the buns on a large skillet or Panini grill. Set aside.

Make the Filling

Add oil to a large non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add diced onions and sauté until caramelized. Transfer to a bowl and set it aside. Season the patties with salt and pepper. Increase the heat to high, and add burger patties in the same skillet. Cook for about 4 minutes or until the bottom is nicely browned. Flip the burger and cook for 1 minute. Use 2 steel spatulas to chop the burger into small pieces. Stirring constantly. Add the cooked onions and keep chopping and stirring. Divide into 4 even portions and top each with 2 slices of cheese and turn off the heat so the cheese can melt properly.

Assemble the Sandwich

Spread a thin layer of mayo & ketchup on the top and bottom of the hero roll. Use a steel spatula and carefully transfer the filling into each roll. Add sliced tomatoes and shredded iceberg lettuce on top of the filling. Season with more salt and pepper if preferred. (Optional) Wrap each roll with wax paper or aluminum foil. Cut in half, serve warm and enjoy!

Muffuletta

Ingredients:

1 Boule (large round loaf of bread)

½ lb sliced capicola ham

½ lb sliced genoa salami

½ lb sliced ham

¼ lb sliced provolone cheese

¼ lb sliced cedar or other cheese

½ cup olive salad: chopped olives, chopped peppers, chopped pickled vegetables in olive oil and vinegar with salt, pepper and basil

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Cut boule in half horizontally and then hollow it out Alternate layers of cheese, meats, olive salad till the ingredients are about 1” above the rim of the bottom of the bread Place the top of the boule back on the loaf and wrap with foil Cook in oven until completely hot, approximately 20-30 minutes Remove from oven, place a frill toothpick for each portion you want to serve Slice with a bread knife and serve hot with your favorite salad or sandwich side

Flaming Banana Split S’more

Ingredients

3 graham crackers

1 banana split lengthwise

¼ cup chocolate chips or 1 chocolate bar of choice

2-3 scoops of ice cream of choice

¼ cup of strawberries sprinkled with sugar for garnish

4-5 marshmallows on a wooden skewer

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees (can also use your grill or a campfire) Place banana and chocolate in foil, wrap and place in oven for about 5-10 minutes or long enough to heat and melt chocolate Place 2 graham crackers on the bottom of a plate or bowl Top with ice cream Place hot banana and chocolate on ice cream Light marshmallows using and cook to your desire of doneness Place marshmallows on ice cream using a fork to remove from skewer… Keep them flaming if desired Garnish with strawberries and the remaining graham cracker crumbled on top.

But is a s’more a sandwich?