Carrot cake pancakes? Proscuitto-wrapped asparagus? Check out these amazing brunch recipes from Pepper Moon Catering in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Why have just breakfast or lunch when you can have both? Brunch is a big trend right now for restaurants. So on this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Pepper Moon Catering in Greensboro for a beautiful brunch menu.

Asparagus Wrapped in Proscuitto

Ingredients

1 bunch fresh asparagus

1 package sliced prosciutto, chilled

Balsamic glaze

Instructions

1. Trim off dried ends of asparagus

2. Blanch asparagus in boiling water (drop asparagus in boiling water only until bright green, roughly 30 seconds to 1 minute)

3. Place on paper towel to dry

4. Slice prosciutto into 1.5” strips

5. Roll prosciutto around asparagus

6. Display and drizzle with balsamic glaze

Tomato Pie

Ingredients

2 9-inch pie crusts

5 ounces Swiss cheese, shredded

5 ounces Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

2 tablespoons flour

4 tablespoons butter

2 onions, sliced

3 tomatoes, sliced

1 tablespoon basil

2 eggs, slightly beaten

¾ cup heavy cream

Instructions

1. Preheat oven to 350°.

2. Toss shredded cheese with flour.

3. Melt butter in large skillet.

4. Place onions and sauté about 30 minutes.

5. Spread ½ of the cheese over bottom of two pie crusts.

6. Spread cooked onions over cheese.

7. In remaining butter in skillet, put tomatoes with chopped basil.

8. Cook 1 to 2 minutes.

9. Arrange tomatoes over onions.

10. Cover with remaining cheese.

11. Beat eggs lightly and add cream.

12. Pour over both pies.

13. Place on cookie sheet to bake 45 minutes.

Carrot Cake Pancakes with Maple Cream Cheese Icing

From Bobby Flay

Ingredients

1.5 c all purpose flour

¼ c sugar

½ t baking soda

1 t pumpkin spice

½ t fine sea salt

2 large eggs

1.5 c buttermilk

3 T melted unsalted butter

½ t vanilla

1 c loosely packed, finely grated peeled carrots, patted dry on paper towels

1 t grated orange zest

¼ c finely diced candied ginger

¼ c finely chopped pecans or walnuts

8 oz cream cheese, softened

½ c pure maple syrup

4 T butter

Instructions

1. Whisk together first 6 ingredients.

2. In separate bowl whisk together eggs, buttermilk, butter, vanilla, carrots and orange zest until smooth.

3. Add wet ingredients to the dry ingredients, fold in the ginger and pecans/walnuts, and mix until just combined.

4. Cover and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

5. Heat large griddle over medium heat.

6. Brush with butter and continue to heat until butter begins to foam.

7. Scoop batter onto griddle.

8. Cook until bubbles start to form throughout and some burst. Flip over.

9. Combine the cream cheese, maple syrup and butter and whip in mixer for about two minutes.

10. Top pancakes with icing, additional pecans/walnuts and drizzle with syrup.

Orange Margarita Mimosa

Ingredients

4 oz tequila

3 oz Grand Marnier (can use Cointreau or Triple Sec)

1.5 c fresh OJ

¼ c fresh lime juice

Kosher salt

Prosecco

Instructions

Mix tequila, Grand Marnier, OJ and lime juice in a pitcher.

Pour into a shaker over ice and shake.

Strain into a salted rim coupe glass or champagne flute.

Top with Prosecco.

Garnish with a lime wheel.

Mom’s Fruit Salad

Ingredients

1 c fresh strawberries, quartered

1 c green grapes, halved

1 c fresh pineapple, chunks (may use canned, strained)

1 small can mandarin oranges

1 can mixed fruit, drained

1 banana, sliced

1 pack dried vanilla pudding mix

Instructions

1. Add all items to bowl except banana.

2. Fold dry vanilla pudding mix into fruit.

3. Refrigerate overnight.

4. Add bananas and stir gently.

5. Serve.

Reilly’s Favorite French Toast

Ingredients

1 loaf bread from grocery bakery

1.5 c whole milk (can use 2%)

3 large egg yolks

3 T light brown sugar

½ t ground cinnamon

2 T unsalted butter, melted

1 stick butter

¼ t salt

1 T vanilla extract

Maple syrup

Instructions

1. Warm oven to 300 degrees.

2. Slice bread into ¾” to 1” thickness.

3. Place slices on a wire rack and place in oven. Cook 8 minutes, then flip over and cook another 8 minutes.

4. While bread is in the oven, warm milk in microwave until roughly 80 degrees. If you don’t have a kitchen thermometer, just test with hands. You only want it slightly warm to the touch, not hot.

5. Whisk milk, yolks, sugar, cinnamon, melted butter, salt and vanilla in bowl. Transfer to a 9X13 pan.

6. Warm your griddle or non-stick frying pan to medium to medium low heat.

7. Place the number of pieces of bread that will fit in your pan/on your skillet in pan with milk-egg mixture. Allow to soak for 15 seconds then flip over and allow that side to soak for 10-15 seconds.

8. While soaking, add 2 T of butter to hot pan.

9. Place soaked bread in hot butter.

10. Cook on each side until browned.

11. Repeat with next batch. You will find that the excess milk-egg mixture will darken in pan. You may need to wipe occasionally with paper towel and add more butter.

12. Top with syrup and enjoy!