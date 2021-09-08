Building better breakfast habits with some easy recipes

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — September is Build a Better Breakfast Month.
Nutritionists believe a balanced breakfast can help control weight and improve mental clarity.
Shannon Smith visited Brenner FIT, a pediatric weight management program led by experts at Brenner Children’s Hospital, to get some healthy breakfast recipes to start the day off right.
Oatmeal Breakfast Bowl
Ingredients (4 Servings):
- 1 cup oats, old fashioned, dry
- 2 cups skim milk
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1 apple, chopped into small pieces
- 1/4 cup raisins
- 1/2 cup nut pieces
- 1 cup bran cereal
- 1/8 cup brown sugar or honey
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon (optional)
Directions (4 servings):
- Add oats, milk, and vanilla in medium saucepan
on medium heat. Stir occasionally.
- As oats are cooking, chop apple into pieces and
set aside.
- Measure dried fruit, nuts, and cereal. Set aside.
- Cook oats to desired consistency, about 5 – 7
minutes. Add fruit, nuts, and cereal.
- Add cinnamon and sweetener of your choice.
Serve.
Overnight Oats
Ingredients (1 Serving):
- 1/3 cup rolled oats
- 1/4 cup yogurt (Greek)
- 1/4 cup milk (low-fat)
- 1 tablespoon chia seeds
- 1 teaspoon sweetener (honey, agave, maple syrup or brown sugar)
- 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/4 cup diced nuts (almonds, walnuts or pecans)
- 1/4 cup diced fruit (bananas, peaches, apples, blueberries, raspberries, black-berries or sliced strawberries)
- Combine oats, yogurt, milk, chia seeds, sweetener, and cinnamon in a mason jar; mix well.
- Fold in nuts and fruit.
- Cover the jar with the lid and refrigerate overnight.
- In the morning, stir well and enjoy cold. Or, stir well and microwave for 2 minutes to enjoy warm.
Mini Egg Quiches
Ingredients (12 muffins):
- Cooking spray
- 3-4 pieces whole wheat bread
- 1 cup shredded 2% cheddar cheese
- 7 eggs
- 1 cup low-fat milk
- 2 teaspoons ground mustard
- 3/4 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/8 teaspoon garlic powder
- dried Parsley
- Choose 3 Fillings:
- 3-4 slices deli ham
- 2 Morningstar Farm sausage patties
- 1/4 red bell pepper, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup chopped fresh spinach
- 1/4 of a small onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup broccoli, cooked, finely chopped
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Grease muffins tins well with cooking spray.
- Tear bread into small pieces. Drop bread pieces evenly in muffin tins until they fill about 2/3 of the way up of each muffin space.
- Choose 3 fillings from the list provided. If you are choosing ham/sausage and/or vegetables, chop each into small pieces. Sprinkle your desired pieces evenly in each muffin tin.
- Sprinkle cheese evenly on top of each tin.
- Whisk together eggs, milk, ground mustard, pepper, salt and garlic powder in a bowl.
- Pour egg mixture evenly in each muffin tin.
- Sprinkle a little dried Parsley on the top of each one.
- Bake for 15-18 minutes or until golden brown on top and cooked through the middle.
Quickie Eggwich
Ingredients (1 sandwich):
- 1 English muffin, 100% whole wheat
- 1 fluid ounce egg substitute or 1/4 cup egg whites
- Salt substitute and pepper to taste
- 1 thin slice lean ham
- 1 slice low-fat cheese
- 2-4 pumps of Smart Balance butter spray
- 1 cup microwaveable container
- Cooking spray
Directions:
- Put English muffin in the toaster.
- Shake egg substitute well.
- While muffin is toasting, take microwaveable container (1 cup size) and spray a small amount of cooking spray into it.
- Pour egg substitute so that it fills the bottom of the container up to 1/2 inch.
- Add a sprinkle of pepper and salt substitute, if desired.
- Microwave on 1/2 power for 1 minute. Take container out and shake it a bit so that the liquid egg moves to the outside.
- Microwave on 1/2 power for 30 seconds to one minute. Take out of the microwave before completely dry, since the egg will continue to cook on its own.
- Take muffin from toaster and add butter spray or healthy spread.
- Place ham and then cheese on one half of the English muffin.
- Remove egg from container and place it on top of cheese.
- Cover with other half of muffin.
Breakfast Burrito
Ingredients (8 burritos):
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 green pepper, diced
- 1 cup pre-chopped onion
- 1 cup Jimmy Dean pre-cooked turkey sausage, crumbled
- 32-ounce container egg whites
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 8 whole wheat burrito-sized tortillas
- 2 cup shredded reduced-fat cheese
- 1 cup salsa
- 1/2 cup sour cream (optional)
Directions:
- Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat.
- Dice green pepper and measure 1 cup onion.
- Sauté the green peppers and onions until soft. Add sausage and heat through.
- Add egg whites and 1/2 tsp salt to pan with vegetables and sausage. Mix well.
- When fully cooked, begin making burrito.
- Using a slotted spoon (to drain excess liquid), place 1/8 of the egg mixture onto one side of each burrito. Garnish with 1/4 cup cheese, 2 tablespoon salsa, 1 tablespoon sour cream (optional).
- Roll burrito by folding the sides together. Hold sides in place as you begin to roll the burrito from back to front—tucking in the back part of the burrito under the egg mixture to hold everything in place.
- To freeze, wrap them well in wax paper, and then in foil. Place in gallon freezer bag. Frozen burritos will keep for up to 2 months.
- To reheat, unwrap one burrito and place on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on HIGH for 2 to 2-½ minutes, or until the internal temperature of the burrito registers at 165˚F.
Breakfast Banana Split
Ingredients (1 serving):
- 1 banana, peeled, split in 1/2
- lengthwise
- Low-fat vanilla Greek yogurt
- Optional toppings:
- Fresh fruit Dried fruit
- Granola
- Honey
- Nuts
- Sprinkles
- Mini chocolate chips
Directions:
- Arrange banana halves in a serving bowl.
- Spoon yogurt over the bananas.
- Top with preferred optional ingredients. Serve.
Brenner FIT® Bites of SushiIngredients (1 sushi roll):
- Whole Wheat Tortilla (3 gram of fiber or more per serving)
- Possible Toppings (choose at least one protein and one vegetable/fruit):
- Protein Options:
- Hummus
- Lean deli meat
- Low-fat shredded cheese
- Light Laughing Cow Cheese
- Turkey pepperoni
- Natural peanut butter
- Vegetable/Fruit options:
- Salsa
- Avocado, sliced
- Bell Peppers, sliced
- Fresh baby spinach leaves
- Cucumber, sliced
- Sprouts
- Banana, sliced
- Apples, diced
- Strawberries, sliced
- Sauce Options:
- Pizza sauce
- Mustard
- Light mayonnaise
Directions:
- Place spreadable ingredients onto tortillas first.
- Next, place any combination of the other ingredients above at one end of the tortilla. Starting with the ingredient side, roll into a tube, pressing gently.
- Cut into bite size pieces.
- Refrigerate or keep in lunch box with ice pack until ready to eat.
- Serve with an additional fruit or vegetable to make a balanced meal
- Suggested Combinations:
Hummus, bell peppers, cucumbers, sprouts
Laughing cow cheese, deli meat, cucumbers, spinach
Pizza sauce, fresh baby spinach leaves, shredded mozzarella
Natural peanut butter, banana, strawberries