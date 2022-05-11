GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re getting a taste of warmer weather and all the delicious fresh fruits and vegetables it brings.

On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Culinary U of the Triad in Greensboro.

Mini lemon phyllo tarts with lemon cheesecake mousse

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

¼ cup granulated sugar

1 cup lemon curd

2 cups frozen whipped topping thawed

30 frozen, pre-baked mini phyllo shells (thawed)

Fresh Raspberries

Whipped cream

Preheat oven to 350. Spread shells onto a baking sheet. Bake for 5 minutes and cool. To make the mousse: In a mixing bowl using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy. Stir in lemon curd until combined. Fold in whipped topping. Scoop lemon mousse into cooled tarts. Pipe a dollop of whipped cream on top and garnish with raspberries.

Pineapple Salsa

3 cups fresh pineapple, small diced

½ cup red bell pepper, small diced

¼ cup red onion, diced 1/4 inch

1 small jalapeno, seeded and diced 1/4 inch

1/3 cup fresh cilantro, rough chopped

2-3 teaspoon fresh lime juice, to taste

Coarse sea salt to taste

In a medium bowl, combine pineapple, pepper, onion, jalapeno and cilantro. Stir in lime juice and sea salt to taste. Refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.

Homemade cinnamon sugar tortilla chips

8 small flour tortillas

1 cup granulated sugar

2 teaspoon cinnamon

4 tablespoon butter

Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper. Combine cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl. Cut tortillas into small triangles and place in a large bowl. In a small bowl, melt butter in the microwave. Pour melted butter over the chips and toss until each triangle is coated. Add cinnamon/sugar mixture to the bowl and toss to coat. Place chips on baking sheet in a single layer and bake until crispy (7-10 minutes.) Remove from oven and cool.

Peach Bruschetta with goat cheese, basil and honey

1 baguette

Olive oil

15 basil leaves

4 oz. goat cheese, room temperature

4 oz. cream cheese, room temperature

¼-1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 ripe peaches, cut into wedges or slices

Honey to drizzle

Balsamic vinegar glaze to drizzle (optional)

Preheat oven to 400°F. Slice baguette at a diagonal into ½ inch pieces. Brush both sides with olive oil and place on a sheet pan. Bake 10-15 minutes until crisp. Set aside. Chop about 1/3 of the basil. Place cream cheese and goat cheese in a bowl and mix with a fork until smooth. (You can heat for 15 seconds in the microwave if needed to soften). Stir in salt, pepper and chopped basil. Taste and adjust seasoning. Set aside. Cut remaining basil into ribbons. Spread a layer of goat cheese mixture on each piece of toasted bread and top with a peach wedge or a couple of slices. Garnish with basil ribbons, a drizzle of honey, and a sprinkle of cracked pepper. Finish with a small drizzle of balsamic glaze, if using.

Panzanella Salad

For the Croutons:

6 cups of day-old thick bread cut into ½ inch cubes

3 tablespoons of olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning blend

For the Vinaigrette dressing:

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 cup light tasting olive oil

For the Salad:

1 English cucumber cut into 1/4″ cubes

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup finely diced red onion

1/4 cup capers or sliced black olives

8 oz. feta cheese crumbles or shredded parmesan

To make the croutons, preheat oven to 425° F. Combine all ingredients, tossing with your hands, and spread out on a sheet pan in single layer. Bake for 7-10 minutes, stirring halfway through, until golden brown and toasty. Mix all the dressing ingredients together in a blender, except the olive oil. Once combined, stream in the oil with blender running until well mixed. Can also use a blender bottle to mix. Combine all salad ingredients and toss with vinaigrette dressing and croutons (you may not need to use all the dressing). Let rest for 30 minutes before serving at room temperature.

Asian Chicken Salad

Sesame Vinaigrette

1/2 cup rice vinegar

1/4 cup sugar

2 whole cloves garlic, smashed

1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil

1/4 cup canola oil

2 tablespoons soy sauce

1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds

Salad

4 hearts romaine lettuce, chopped (or spring mix)

1 (15 oz. can) mandarin oranges, drained well

1/2 cup wonton strips or crunchy Asian noodles

1/3 cup sliced almonds

1/3 cup chopped cilantro

12 ounces cooked chicken, sliced or diced

MAKE THE DRESSING:

Place the rice vinegar in a small saucepan over medium heat and allow it to just come to a gentle boil, add the sugar and garlic cloves and let the sugar dissolve about 1 minute. Remove the rice vinegar mixture from the stove and discard the garlic cloves. Place the rice vinegar mixture in a mason jar or blender bottle and add the sesame oil, canola oil, soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds. Allow the dressing to come to room temperature, about 10-15 minutes. Place the lid on the jar or blender bottle and shake to combine.

MAKE THE SALAD:

In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients for the salad and top with the sesame vinaigrette. Serve immediately. Serves 4-6.