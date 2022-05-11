GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — We’re getting a taste of warmer weather and all the delicious fresh fruits and vegetables it brings.
On this Recipe Wednesday, Shannon Smith stops by Culinary U of the Triad in Greensboro.
Mini lemon phyllo tarts with lemon cheesecake mousse
- 8 oz. cream cheese, softened
- ¼ cup granulated sugar
- 1 cup lemon curd
- 2 cups frozen whipped topping thawed
- 30 frozen, pre-baked mini phyllo shells (thawed)
- Fresh Raspberries
- Whipped cream
- Preheat oven to 350.
- Spread shells onto a baking sheet.
- Bake for 5 minutes and cool.
- To make the mousse: In a mixing bowl using an electric mixer, beat cream cheese and sugar until light and fluffy.
- Stir in lemon curd until combined. Fold in whipped topping.
- Scoop lemon mousse into cooled tarts.
- Pipe a dollop of whipped cream on top and garnish with raspberries.
Pineapple Salsa
- 3 cups fresh pineapple, small diced
- ½ cup red bell pepper, small diced
- ¼ cup red onion, diced 1/4 inch
- 1 small jalapeno, seeded and diced 1/4 inch
- 1/3 cup fresh cilantro, rough chopped
- 2-3 teaspoon fresh lime juice, to taste
- Coarse sea salt to taste
- In a medium bowl, combine pineapple, pepper, onion, jalapeno and cilantro.
- Stir in lime juice and sea salt to taste.
- Refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.
Homemade cinnamon sugar tortilla chips
- 8 small flour tortillas
- 1 cup granulated sugar
- 2 teaspoon cinnamon
- 4 tablespoon butter
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Combine cinnamon and sugar in a small bowl.
- Cut tortillas into small triangles and place in a large bowl.
- In a small bowl, melt butter in the microwave. Pour melted butter over the chips and toss until each triangle is coated. Add cinnamon/sugar mixture to the bowl and toss to coat.
- Place chips on baking sheet in a single layer and bake until crispy (7-10 minutes.) Remove from oven and cool.
Peach Bruschetta with goat cheese, basil and honey
- 1 baguette
- Olive oil
- 15 basil leaves
- 4 oz. goat cheese, room temperature
- 4 oz. cream cheese, room temperature
- ¼-1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- ¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 3 ripe peaches, cut into wedges or slices
- Honey to drizzle
- Balsamic vinegar glaze to drizzle (optional)
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Slice baguette at a diagonal into ½ inch pieces.
- Brush both sides with olive oil and place on a sheet pan. Bake 10-15 minutes until crisp. Set aside.
- Chop about 1/3 of the basil. Place cream cheese and goat cheese in a bowl and mix with a fork until smooth. (You can heat for 15 seconds in the microwave if needed to soften).
- Stir in salt, pepper and chopped basil. Taste and adjust seasoning. Set aside.
- Cut remaining basil into ribbons.
- Spread a layer of goat cheese mixture on each piece of toasted bread and top with a peach wedge or a couple of slices.
- Garnish with basil ribbons, a drizzle of honey, and a sprinkle of cracked pepper. Finish with a small drizzle of balsamic glaze, if using.
Panzanella Salad
For the Croutons:
- 6 cups of day-old thick bread cut into ½ inch cubes
- 3 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1/4 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon Italian seasoning blend
For the Vinaigrette dressing:
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 cup light tasting olive oil
For the Salad:
- 1 English cucumber cut into 1/4″ cubes
- 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/4 cup finely diced red onion
- 1/4 cup capers or sliced black olives
- 8 oz. feta cheese crumbles or shredded parmesan
- To make the croutons, preheat oven to 425° F.
- Combine all ingredients, tossing with your hands, and spread out on a sheet pan in single layer.
- Bake for 7-10 minutes, stirring halfway through, until golden brown and toasty.
- Mix all the dressing ingredients together in a blender, except the olive oil.
- Once combined, stream in the oil with blender running until well mixed.
- Can also use a blender bottle to mix.
- Combine all salad ingredients and toss with vinaigrette dressing and croutons (you may not need to use all the dressing).
- Let rest for 30 minutes before serving at room temperature.
Asian Chicken Salad
Sesame Vinaigrette
- 1/2 cup rice vinegar
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 whole cloves garlic, smashed
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame oil
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
Salad
- 4 hearts romaine lettuce, chopped (or spring mix)
- 1 (15 oz. can) mandarin oranges, drained well
- 1/2 cup wonton strips or crunchy Asian noodles
- 1/3 cup sliced almonds
- 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
- 12 ounces cooked chicken, sliced or diced
MAKE THE DRESSING:
- Place the rice vinegar in a small saucepan over medium heat and allow it to just come to a gentle boil, add the sugar and garlic cloves and let the sugar dissolve about 1 minute.
- Remove the rice vinegar mixture from the stove and discard the garlic cloves.
- Place the rice vinegar mixture in a mason jar or blender bottle and add the sesame oil, canola oil, soy sauce and toasted sesame seeds.
- Allow the dressing to come to room temperature, about 10-15 minutes.
- Place the lid on the jar or blender bottle and shake to combine.
MAKE THE SALAD:
- In a large bowl, combine all the ingredients for the salad and top with the sesame vinaigrette.
- Serve immediately. Serves 4-6.