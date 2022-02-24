Bring New Orleans to your Mardi Gras celebration with fun snack ideas

iron fence covered with Mardi Gras beads topped with golden crown

(WGHP) — Fat Tuesday is around the corner.

Mardi Gras is the time to celebrate the Lent season leading up to Easter.

Page Stroud of Sociably Yours has ideas for how you can create your own colorful Mardi Gras celebration.

Cajun Rice

Ingredients

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

2 sweet peppers, diced

1 tbsp tomato paste

8 oz white rice, steamed

1/2 to Cajun seasoning

1 tbsp of lemon juice

1 scallion, chopped

Directions

Heat oil in medium nonstick pan over medium heat. Add the peppers and garlic; sauté for about 3-5 minutes. Stir in tomato paste and allow it to warm. Add in the rice, seasoning, and lemon juice, stirring until rice is warm. Add scallions and toss well to combine. Serve and enjoy!

Mardi Gras-ious Mocktail

Ingredients

Grape Juice

Ginger Ale

Directions

Fill glass 3/4 full with grape juice. Top with ginger ale.