Black Powder Smokehouse in Jamestown shares savory recipes to enjoy all summer

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — Heat up your summer menu with these smoking recipes. The chef at Black Powder Smokehouse in Jamestown showed us a salad, sandwich, side dish and casserole your family will enjoy all summer.

Brisket Enchiladas

Ingredients

1.5 pounds Smoked Brisket (can substitute chicken or pork)

12-14 each Soft Corn Tortillas

1 Cup Diced Onion

1 4oz Can Diced Green Chilies

1 10oz Can Green Enchilada Sauce

2 Cups Shredded Cheese Blend

¼ Cup Chopped Cilantro

¼ Cup Queso Fresco – Crumbled

1 Cup plus 2 Tablespoons Oil (Corn, Olive, or Vegetable)

Directions

Heat 2 Tables oil in a large skillet. Add onions, brisket, and green chilies. Cook until the

brisket starts to shred. Remove from heat and let cool

Heat 1 Cup of oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Place corn tortillas in oil for 5

seconds on each side. Remove tortillas and place on a paper towel. The tortillas need

to be coated with oil or they will crumble when rolled.

Place a quarter cup of brisket filling on each tortilla. Roll tortillas and place in a 13×9

baking dish.

Top enchiladas with green enchilada sauce and shredded cheese. Place in the oven at

400F for 15-20 minutes or until the cheese is golden brown.

Finish enchiladas with crumbled queso fresco, cilantro, and serve!

Borracho Beans

Ingredients

2 Cups Pinto Beans – Soaked overnight (makes 4 cups)

4 Cups Chicken Broth

1 Cup Beer

10oz can Diced Tomatoes with Green Chilies

1 Pound Pulled Pork

3 each Cloves of Garlic (crushed with flat side of knife)

¼ Cup Cilantro – Chopped

1 Cup Diced Onion

2 Tb Olive Oil

1 T Chili Powder Powder

1 T Cumin

1 T Oregano Leaf

1 T Smoked Paprika

1 each Large Jalapeno – Whole

Directions

Heat olive oil in a medium pot. Add onions, garlic, and jalapeno. Sautee for 3-5 minutes

or until onions are translucent.

Add pinto beans, beer, chicken broth, diced tomatoes, pulled pork, cilantro, and spices.

Simmer on low heat, covered, for 60 minutes or until beans are tender.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with cheese, sour cream, cilantro, or with a side of cornbread.

Smokehouse Banh Mi

Ingredients

4 each Banh Mi Rolls or French Bread

1 pound Pulled Pork

8oz Flavored mayo or you favorite aioli recipe

1 Cup Julienne Vegetables (cucumbers, carrots, onions, and jalapenos)

1 Cup Dill Pickle Juice

1 Cup Fresh Cilantro Sprigs – loosely packed

Directions

Place vegetables and pickle juice in a non-reactive container for at least 1 hour

Toast Rolls at 350F for 5 minutes or until just crisp on the outside

Heat pork in a skillet and season with salt and pepper

Spread 2 oz of mayo on each roll.

Fill roll with 4 oz of pulled pork and top with ¼ cup pickled vegetables and ¼ cup cilantro

Recipe makes 4 sandwiches

Smoked Chicken Cobb Salad

Ingredients

1 each 5-6 oz bag of mesclun mix or other lettuce

1 Cup Smoked Chicken – Shredded or diced

each Avocados – halved and diced

4 each Hard Boiled Eggs – Sliced

4 oz Bacon Bits

1 Cup Green Onion – Sliced

1 Cup Cherry Tomatoes – Halved

1 Cup Cucumber – Diced

1 Cup Spanish Onion – Diced

½ Cup Vinaigrette

¼ Cup Queso Fresco – Crumbled

Directions

Place Lettuce in a large serving bowl.

Top with chicken, avocados, eggs, bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, and onions

Drizzle with Vinaigrette and top with crumbled cheese

Serves 4-5