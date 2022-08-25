(WGHP) — The Triad is heading back to school on Monday. Page Stroud with Sociably Yours is here to share some easy lunch and snack options that will make the grade. Easy way to remember to pack a lunch- Fruit, veggie, protein, carb and treat

Lunch Ideas

Air Fryer Garlic Bread Pizza

Ingredients

Garlic Toast

Pizza sauce

Mozzarella cheese

Pepperoni & toppings

Directions

Place the toast in the basket inside the air fryer.

Carefully top each piece with sauce, pepperoni, and cheese.

Cook at 360 degrees for 5 minutes.

Serve.

Grilled Cheese Rollup

Ingredients

8 slices of bread (crust removed)

8 slices of cheese

Melted butter as needed

Directions

Using a rolling pin, roll slices of bread flat.

Place one slice of cheese (or 2-3 tablespoons grated cheddar).

Roll up bread & cheese and secure with a toothpick.

Brush the outside with melted butter (or you can quickly roll them in the butter) and place in a pan, seam side down, over medium heat.

Turn with tongs until all sides are browned and cheese is melted.

Snacks

Candy bar salad

Ingredients

1 1/2c of 2% milk

1 package (3.4 ounces) instant vanilla pudding mix

1 carton (8 ounces) frozen whipped topping thawed

4 large apples, chopped (about 6 cups)

4 candy bars (1.86 ounces each), cut into 1/2 inch pieces

Directions

In a large bowl, whisk milk and pudding mix for 2 minutes.

Let stand until soft-set, about 2 minutes.

Fold in whipped topping.

Fold in apples and candy bars.

Refrigerate until serving.

Peanut Butter, Strawberry and Banana Quesadilla

Ingredients

1/2 c natural peanut butter

1 tablespoon of honey

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

4 strawberries

1 banana

2 whole wheat tortillas

1 tablespoon of unsalted butter

Directions

In a medium bowl, whisk together the peanut butter, honey, cinnamon, and vanilla.

Cut off the stems from the strawberries, then slice.

Slice the banana.

On a cutting board, lay out the tortilla and spread ½ of the peanut butter mixture across the top ½ of the tortilla.

Arrange strawberry and banana slices over the peanut butter, then fold the other side of the tortilla over the fruit.

Repeat with the remaining ingredients

In a large pan over medium heat, melt ½ tablespoon butter.

Place the quesadilla in the hot pan and cook until golden, about 2 minutes.

Flip and continue cooking until golden on the other side, 1–2 minutes more.

Remove from the heat and repeat with the other quesadilla.

Cut each quesadilla into 4 pieces, then serve.

Enjoy!