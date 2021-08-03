Ravenox makes products to tie up all your loose ends; you may have even seen them on the small screen

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A local company is finding its products are reaching a whole new generation of customers who are all looking for a way to tie up loose ends.

They’ve discovered Ravenox, the company behind a growing brand that you may have seen on your television screen. If you’re not too distracted by Jason Momoa.

That’s right! Ravenox products are featured on the Apple TV+ original called “See”, starring Jason Momoa. The characters use the rope that’s made in North Carolina to lead themselves around. Ravenox has sent them quite a bit of rope over the years!

