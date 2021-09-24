‘Where I go, he goes’; service dogs do a lot for their people

Project Pet

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WGHP) — Don’t confuse a certified service dog with an “emotional support” pet. They are as different as night and day.

Dennis Miller is a veteran who trains service dogs… and their people. He is also paired with a service dog himself.

“Since I had him, it’s a different feeling. Where I go, he goes,” Dennis says of his dog, Roman. 

Dogs like Roman are specially trained to help with conditions like PTSD, diabetes, and seizures, or provide guidance for someone who is hearing or visually impaired.

Check out more in today’s Project Pet!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

MOST POPULAR

get the app

My FOX8 News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Follow FOX8 on Twitter