What you need to know to keep your pet safe during a house fire

We are told to practice emergency plans in case of house fires, but have you included your pets in the plan?

40,000 pets die every year in house fires across the U.S.

Knowing what you can do to prepare your pet and help firefighters rescue them is an easy way of lowering that number.

That’s today’s Project Pet.

Here are some fire prevention tips for pet owners:

Keep electrical cords out of the way

Place candles or torches away from pets

Opt for battery-powered candles

Don’t keep glass bowls outdoors

For a fire safety plan with your pet, you should have your pet microchipped, use window decals, set up a pre-plan for your home and teach your pet how to react to a fire.