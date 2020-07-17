What you need to know about fleas and ticks to keep your pets happy and healthy

Fleas and ticks. These pests make life miserable for your pet and potentially the whole family!

Dr. Janet Raczkowski of Adams Farm Animal Hospital said, “There are a lot of really potentially serious diseases that can be transmitted by these external parasites and it’s relatively easy to prevent with external parasite prevention.”

Diseases like Lyme Disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever and typhus to name a few.

With that in mind, when do you need to see the vet for one of these parasites or for a preventative?

That’s today’s Project Pet.