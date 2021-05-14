Want to feed lambs? A local farm loves to have visitors come by and help

FRANKLINVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — GooseMasters is known for their Border Collies who have amazing herding skills.

But at the farm where these dogs are trained, there is a new bunch of animals to raise: lambs!

Gwen Kuykendall says this year has been particularly busy when it comes to taking care of the lambs who haven’t thrived with their moms.

“Total this year, we had over thirty, and we have a handful of bottle lambs which is more than what we want because it is a lot of work,” Kuykendall said.

Most of the lambs will be sold as farm animals, but the bottle-raised babies make superb outdoor pets.

The Kuykendalls love to have visitors come by to help feed the lambs!

If you’d like to arrange a visit, go their website at www.kuykendall-bc.com.