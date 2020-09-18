Triad horse rescue looking for artists to create horseshoe art

The saying goes: “If the shoe fits, wear it!”



If you’re artsy, craftsy or creative in your own way, a local animal rescue wants to give you some shoes to try. Horseshoes, that is!

Horse Education Rescue Organization, or H.E.R.O., is looking for local artists to donate to their art auction to be held on Dec. 12. The only catch? Your work, whether it’s painting, drawing, or sculpture, has to have a horseshoe in it.

H.E.R.O. will provide horseshoes free for anyone needing inspiration.

Vendors are also welcome, and for $20 you can have your own space for selling. Just bring your own table.

For more information, check out www.heroequinerescue.org.