Triad guinea pig rescuer wards off pandemic blues with her little entourage

A year of social isolation has been hard on everybody. The days become a blur and it’s easy to get depressed without a daily routine.



Gwen Ford is a guinea pig rescuer, and she has found a way to preserve her routine–and her sanity–with help from her six guinea pigs!

Coco, Bear, Tribble-Dee, Tribble-Dum, Jesse and Rex require a lot of care but also offer a lot of enjoyment.

“You come in with food and they just greet you like, ‘You are the best person in the world,’” she said.

That’s today’s Project Pet.

One of the things Gwen learned early on as a rescuer is that we have all been misled on proper guinea pig care.

From proper cage sizes to maintaining a good diet, she has a Facebook page chock full of information, as well as a listing of piggies needing homes.