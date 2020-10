If you’ve ever had to board a cat or give it a bath, it’s hard to tell who is stressed out more: you or the cat?

That’s why Michele Yandola decided to open an exclusive place just for cats.

“I just wanted to do something different and give them a special place just for them where they can come and relax and have a place of their own,” she said.

Purr Life Luxury Cat Resort and Grooming is a very different “home away from home” experience for local cat parents, and that’s today’s Project Pet.