Sparkle Cat Rescue works to get cats adoption-ready with Jackson Galaxy ‘Cat Pawsitive’ program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Teaching a cat to high five? That's one of the goals in the Jackson Galaxy "Cat Pawsitive" Program.

There is actually much more to it than cute tricks, and every skill taught gets cats and kittens socialized and appealing to adopters.

"In the shelters, they could be in stainless steel cages or crates,” says Stephanie Grantham, co-founder and executive director of Sparkle Cat Rescue.

“In a foster home, you might have a foster that's working full-time, and doesn’t have tons of time during the day to work with the cat if they're not social."

Simple traits like making eye-contact and enjoying a nice scratch under the chin doesn’t come easily to some rescued kitties, so Sparkle Cat is working to teach them humans are good.

That’s today’s Project Pet.

You can see all of their adoptable kitties at the Sparkle Cat Rescue website.