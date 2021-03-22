Researchers are trying to identify every bird in North Carolina, and anyone can help

The bird population has gone through a staggering decline in numbers across North America, and North Carolina researchers are hoping all of us can pitch in to help.

This month, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission launched a five-year study called North Carolina Bird Atlas to determine where birds are, what they’re doing and how many there are.

John Carpenter, an Eastern Land Bird biologist said, “With so many habitats and species, we needed a massive amount of people power to successfully pull it off.”

You don’t need to be an expert birder to participate either.

That’s today’s Project Pet.