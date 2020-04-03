Rescue Ranch holds virtual classroom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STATESVILLE, N.C. -- With the Covid-19 pandemic, Rescue Ranch in Statesville hasn't been able to meet with guests until now, in a new virtual classroom!

Stacey Foreman, Education Director of Rescue Ranch says, "It's kind of our way to still be able to teach and still be able to give back even though we can't have kids in the building with us currently."

One or two new STEM topics are posted every week, ranging from caring for bunnies to showing empathy for snakes... with more to come.

That's today’s Project Pet.