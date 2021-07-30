Red Dog Farms is looking for help as their intake facility picks up steam

SUMMERFIELD, N.C. (WGHP) — Those lazy, hazy days of summer bring more playtime and less work for a lot of people, but not for our friends at Red Dog Farm.

They are working hard, expanding and improving the 21-acre farm and they’re hoping you’ll play a part!

“We’ve essentially doubled our farm animal numbers,” says Executive Director, Lauren Riehle, “We’ve had quite a large increase in our exotics too, because we’ve had the intake facility, and our dogs and cats are picking up as well.”

That increase in animals means they need to make better use of the space they have with projects like redesigning stall doors to accommodate different kinds of animals.

Lauren says they design stalls that “can be used for horses, other large animals or even goats and pigs.”

They are hoping someone with some electrical experience may help update their barn, and there are several light construction projects that volunteers can participate in too.

Of course, Red Dog Farm is always in need of donations, especially for their farm animals. To see their wish list, visit their website, www.reddogfarm.com.