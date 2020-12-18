Project Pet: Bunny the talking dog is helping humans get smarter

Project Pet

Our pets sometimes know exactly how to press our buttons, but what do you think about teaching your pet to press buttons to talk to you?

That’s exactly what researchers at the University of California-San Diego are trying to do. 

Alexis Devine and her Sheepadoodle, Bunny, are part of this project, and they’re documenting it all.

That’s today’s Project Pet!

You can find out more about Bunny’s progress or follow her on YouTubeInstagram, and TikTok at www.whataboutbunny.com.

