Our pets sometimes know exactly how to press our buttons, but what do you think about teaching your pet to press buttons to talk to you?
That’s exactly what researchers at the University of California-San Diego are trying to do.
Alexis Devine and her Sheepadoodle, Bunny, are part of this project, and they’re documenting it all.
That’s today’s Project Pet!
You can find out more about Bunny’s progress or follow her on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok at www.whataboutbunny.com.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Newsfeed Now: Medicine and money, tracking the latest COVID-19 relief efforts; and a man is thankful to be alive after a fall through the ice
- Tom Cruise wraps ‘Mission: Impossible’ production early after rant over COVID-19 protocols
- Winston-Salem bakery serves up French pastries almost too beautiful to eat
- 4-year-old girl found dead in California home where 2 adults apparently overdosed
- Project Pet: Bunny the talking dog is helping humans get smarter