Piedmont Bird Club strives to monitor, preserve bird population; welcomes new members

They’re around you every day… and you might hear them or see them darting in and out of our neighborhoods…

No, not trick-or-treaters… birds!



Whether it’s the show-off cardinal or the more elusive blue bird, the Piedmont is an excellent place for nesting.



The Piedmont Bird Club is working hard to monitor and preserve the bird population. They’re also eager to welcome people who want to learn more.

Stella Wear, the group’s President, says bird watching has lots of benefits for participants.

“I mean, once you get started, you may walk six miles before you’ve even gotten tired because you walk a little, stand a little, look a little… it’ll get you moving!”

She also says it’s a great way to be around people who enjoy the hobby while maintaining a healthy social distance.

The Piedmont Bird Club takes on projects, like installing blue bird houses in our local parks, in an effort to encourage bird populations to nest and thrive locally.

If you are interested in bird watching, or “birding” as they call it, their upcoming projects or community events, check out their website at www.piedmontbirdclug.org.