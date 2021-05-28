Pets owners make more calls to poison helpline during pandemic

This past year, we’ve been more homebound than ever, and some of us have used this time to stay busy with new projects.

The Pet Poison Helpline took a look at the poisoning calls that came in since the pandemic began then compared them to the year before.

They found that incidents of poisoning from breadmaking are at #1 and #3 on the list with yeast poisoning increasing 222% and bread dough poisoning up 292%.

Yeast, fermenting in the intestines, can produce alcohol, which can be deadly to pets.

Right in-between, brewed coffee poisoning is up 207%.

Art supplies and paint poisoning increased 113% and 96% respectively.

Some folks found they were self-medicating with marijuana, cocktails and wine in the last year. Those three causes for pet poisoning increased between 77% and 102%.

And even as we worked extra hard to keep things clean, cleaning products brought 92% more calls. Hand sanitizer produced a 413% increase in poisonings.

Finally, Vitamin D3 was a culprit for sickening our pets with incidents of Vitamin D3 poisoning up 85%.