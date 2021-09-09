Pet-proofing is an important part of bringing your new best friend home

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Adding a furry friend to your family is exciting!

Pet-proofing your home is the best way to prevent problems later, so you can enjoy your new buddy without worrying about them.

Cats can get into higher places when they’re being mischievous.

“Cats are very agile, so you may need to invest in something like a stove protector that prevents your cat from jumping down and landing on those hot surfaces and hurting themselves…” Steve Wilson says.

Since a lot of families will be back to a more “normal” routine this fall, it’s important to start conditioning our pets to being alone, now.

That’s today’s Project Pet!