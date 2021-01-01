Pet owners struggling to cover cost of vet bills amid pandemic find help in crowdfunding site Waggle

Over half a million pets are being either euthanized or given up by their families every year because they can’t afford veterinary care. It’s called “economic euthanasia,” and the problem is even greater as pet owners and rescues struggle to make ends meet during the pandemic.

Whether you need assistance with an upcoming vet bill or you simply want to help someone in need, Waggle is a new crowdfunding platform that makes it possible.

Waggle reviews and verifies every appeal for help and gets cost estimates from the treating veterinarian. Every dollar raised goes directly to the veterinarian, and updates are provided so you can see how your dollars helped a pet in need.

There are also ways to get donations matched to make your dollar go further, and all donations are tax-deductible.

Steven Mornelli, the founder and CEO of Waggle, hopes people will continue to spread the word that there is help for people who are struggling financially and need to get their pet to the vet.

“The word has spread so quickly, and we’re finding people are raising money in need, in times of need, across the board for lots of different reasons,” Mornelli said. “That’s actually how we’re helping to solve the problem of economic euthanasia at such a large scale.”

You can get more information on Waggle by visiting their website here.