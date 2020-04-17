Pet adoption, fostering applications skyrocket in Triad as people step up to help during pandemic

Staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic has been a life-changer for all of us. Social distancing and sanitizing everything around us is demanding, yet people around the Piedmont have chosen to do more for the community, especially for animals.

“Right before the pandemic hit, we had taken in a mother dog and 10 puppies, another mother dog and five puppies, and then seven puppies that were found in a pillowcase in High Point, and all of this happened within three days,” said Sharon Gray of Animal Rescue and Foster Program.

Normally, that would be a huge burden on ARFP’s resources, but this time, Sharon says things were different.

“We are averaging probably seven to 10 adoption applications a day, and between 10 and 15 volunteer applications per week,” she said.

Guilford County Animal Services has seen a similar increase in adoption and foster applications.

These organizations and many like them, anticipated their facilities closing temporarily, so they did everything they could to minimize the number of animals kept in cages.

To date, ARFP has adopted half of its cats in their Next Step Adoption center. GCAS reduced their number from 260 at the beginning of 2020 to 20 pets staying in the shelter.

“We probably have about seventy animals out there in foster currently,” said Jorge Ortega, the director of GCAS.

Both rescues have enough foster parents for now, but they are still encouraging people to apply to volunteer, foster, or adopt because the number of animals surrendered may increase, depending on how the pandemic progresses locally.

If you are interested in helping by making a donation, all 27 puppies will need to be spayed and neutered, and the minimum cost is $2,700. Individual organizations also have Amazon wish lists donations of food and pet supplies.