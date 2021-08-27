Northeast Park is going to the dogs!

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The Piedmont is home to dozens of dog parks… and Gibsonville is adding a new one to the mix!

People shared their ideas with Guilford County park designers which included shade shelters, agility courses, water fountains, and designated areas for large and small dogs.

For Tim Brown, the Northeast Park supervisor, he’s already seeing people enjoying the space, even as the park is being built.

“You know, throwing tennis balls and the dogs running and chasing and catching the tennis balls. I’ve already been seeing that and I hope to see a lot more of it.”

While the official opening of the park will be later this fall, you can check it out for yourself anytime within park hours. Northeast Park is located at 3441 Northeast Park Dr. in Gibsonville.