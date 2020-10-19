Meet Khloe, FOX8 Pet of the Week

HorseFriends debuted its biggest fundraiser, the Boots & Buckles Benefit, last year. Because of COVID restrictions this year, they are having to find a safer way to "horse around.”

"Those who do attend will have to wear a mask while they're up and about looking at silent auction items or hearing about our programming, ... take their masks off when they're seated for dinner,” said Lisa Bunch. "We have a silent auction that's going to go online, so attend or not attend, you'll be able to bid on items for our silent auction."