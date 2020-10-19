Meet Khloe, FOX8 Pet of the Week

Meet Khloe, our FOX8 Pet of the Week!
Khloe is still puppy-ish at 3 years old and just 25 pounds.
She is a lab, cattle dog mix but there is some chihuahua in her mom. She’s crate trained and house broken and is very curious about other dogs. She already knows “sit” and “down” but really needs more consistent training. She is working on not jumping, but hasn’t figured that out yet.
She would probably do well with another dog, as she’s grown up with bigger dogs. She needs regular runs and/ or a big fenced in yard to let out her energy. Very much a lap dog, she’ll follow you anywhere and adores attention. She loves car rides but can get car sick sometimes. She’s highly food motivated. She walks pretty well on a leash. Khloe is a sensitive girl and will respond well to a lighter hand when training.
Her adoption fee is $200. Khloe is spayed and microchipped.
Contact AARF at www.aarfws.org to inquire about Khloe.