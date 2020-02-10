Low-cost mobile veterinary clinic aims to make pet care easier from Greensboro to Charlotte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — If finances prevent you from getting your dog or cat to the vet, this mobile clinic may be just what the doctor ordered.

About once a month, Pet Suites in Greensboro welcomes to town Dr. Bob Parrish, the veterinarian and owner of Carolina Value Pet Care. This is a mobile clinic that regularly sets up shop from Greensboro to Charlotte and just about everywhere in between.

"We understand how expensive basic veterinary pet care has become, and that's why we do what we do," he said.

Standard vaccines are available at a low cost, and some wellness care, like parasite testing, and dental products are offered as well. They even offer treatment for skin allergies and ear mites. Another plus is that all veterinary records are available online, 24/7.

You can check out their schedule at Carolina Value Pet Care's website.