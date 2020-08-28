Local woman uses holistic care to keep dogs healthy

Are you concerned about the amount of chemicals your pets are exposed to?

One local business is using elements of holistic care with their working dogs.

You may have seen Gwen Kuykendall’s border collies around town, giving local geese daily eviction notices.

These working dogs are an investment, and Gwen has opted for holistic care to help with common pet problems like fleas, ticks and storm anxiety.

She says holistic care has made the difference. In addition to shinier coats, she hasn’t pulled a flea or tick of any of her Great Pyrenees herders.

While holistic practices often take a little more time and dedication than conventional methods, Gwen says it’s worth the extra effort.