Local groups help families needing food for pets

Uncertainty is something we are all living with, but worrying about whether or not you can afford to keep your pet is another level of heartbreak. If this is something you’re struggling with, local animal service workers understand and want help.

The Humane Society of the Piedmont recently delivered a van full of pet food to families in need.

The SPCA of the Triad runs a pet food pantry on the first Thursday of every month for owners of spayed or neutered pets.

Burlington Animal Services teams up with the Humane Society of Alamance County and Animal Resource Friends to help with both short- and long-term needs.

Thirty-five homebound seniors will get pet food delivered with their own meals starting Saturday, courtesy of the teamwork between Guilford County Animal Services and Meals on Wheels.

If you can help, all of these groups have wish lists on Amazon and Amazon Smile. You can also donate financially, though it is recommended that you designate your donation to a specific cause, like “food pantry” or “Pet Meals on Wheels”.