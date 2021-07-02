Kitten season might sound cute, but it can be overwhelming for shelters; here’s how to know if a kitten really needs your help

Tina Fried of the ASPCA is working hard to make sure the smallest among us get the proper care they need.

“Kitten season is a real thing. Sounds cuter than it actually is because it’s when thousands of kittens are flooding our shelters… “

With shelter space being so limited, it’s important to let the tiniest kittens stay with mom until they are weaned.

“They have moms that are taking great care of them, so much better care than we could ever provide,” Tina says, “and so we’re asking everybody to stop and assess the situation before you take the kittens to an animal shelter.”

The ASPCA has established a web page so you can quickly determine if any kittens you find are in need of help.