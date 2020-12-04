Kernersville pet supply store makes sure even dogs can enjoy delicious, homemade cookies

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — At Pawlee’s in Kernersville, you will find some of the most beautiful, homemade cookies around, but they’re not for you! 

Jennifer McKay has created an all-natural recipe for cookies that are meant for dogs only, and they are exquisite.

Pawlee’s offers delivery to local addresses, curbside pick-up, or they can ship orders anywhere in the U.S.  You can check out their products at www.pawlees.com.

