Kernersville K-9 officer shot during pursuit inspires NC nonprofit to fundraise for trauma kits, ballistic vests for police department

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — On Feb. 20, Officer Sean Houle of the K-9 team of the Kernersville Police Department was shot three times by a suspect he was pursuing.

He is home recovering now, and, luckily, his K-9 partner Jax wasn’t involved in the shooting incident.

For Christine Livingston, the president and founder of Never Forget 9-11 Foundation, this struck a chord.

Her non-profit provides support and equipment for K-9 officers and their handlers across the country. They’re working hard to raise enough money to get Kernersville’s police department K-9 officer trauma kits, ballistic vests and Hot-N-Pop systems to keep their K-9 teams safe.

If you would like to donate to the cause, visit their website www.neverforget911foundation.org or visit Yoshi Express in Kernersville.