HorseFriends to hold Boots & Buckles Benefit with safety precautions, online silent auction

Project Pet

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HorseFriends debuted its biggest fundraiser, the Boots & Buckles Benefit, last year. Because of COVID restrictions this year, they are having to find a safer way to “horse around.”

“Those who do attend will have to wear a mask while they’re up and about looking at silent auction items or hearing about our programming, … take their masks off when they’re seated for dinner,” said Lisa Bunch. “We have a silent auction that’s going to go online, so attend or not attend, you’ll be able to bid on items for our silent auction.”

The public can also opt for a to-go dinner if being in a social setting isn’t ideal.

The Boots & Buckles Benefit will be Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Summerfield Farms.

You can buy tickets for the event or check out the goodies in the silent auction on their website.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter