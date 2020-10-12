HorseFriends to hold Boots & Buckles Benefit with safety precautions, online silent auction

HorseFriends debuted its biggest fundraiser, the Boots & Buckles Benefit, last year. Because of COVID restrictions this year, they are having to find a safer way to “horse around.”

“Those who do attend will have to wear a mask while they’re up and about looking at silent auction items or hearing about our programming, … take their masks off when they’re seated for dinner,” said Lisa Bunch. “We have a silent auction that’s going to go online, so attend or not attend, you’ll be able to bid on items for our silent auction.”

The public can also opt for a to-go dinner if being in a social setting isn’t ideal.



The Boots & Buckles Benefit will be Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Summerfield Farms.

You can buy tickets for the event or check out the goodies in the silent auction on their website.