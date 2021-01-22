Late last year, Winston-Salem ranked #9 in the country for percentage increase in roundworms.
It’s easy to see why. One female roundworm can lay hundreds of thousands of eggs in her lifetime, and they are in places pets and people frequently visit.
Keeping your pet and family safe is easy, but most of us refuse to do it even though roundworms are potentially lethal.
That’s today’s Project Pet.
Here’s some tips to help prevent your pet from getting roundworms
