Here’s how to install a ‘fence’ for your pet — using GPS

Project Pet

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dog owners know… if you don’t have a fenced-in yard, your pup’s nose can take him far from home.

Installing a fence can be really expensive though, and it isn’t portable if you go on vacation.

Until now.

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter