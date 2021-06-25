Every Snout Counts is holding it’s 1st Annual Cornhole Event; ‘we’re going to send out a dog to pick out the winner’

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The 1st Annual Cornhole Event to benefit Every Snout Counts is happening this Saturday!

Organizers say it will be a great time with food, drink, music, a silent auction, about 20 cornhole teams competing for $400 in prizes, and a unique 50/50 raffle.

“We’re going to throw 250 balls into an area,” says Robin Lindsay, the co-founder of Every Snout Counts, “we’re going to send out a dog to pick out the winner.”

Every tennis ball sold for $5 is an entry into the raffle, and two winners will be chosen, each leaving with a $500 prize.

Funds raised will go toward providing food, shelter and medical care to animals in need; GO FAR (Go Out For A Run) to encourage kids to exercise and make healthy food choices; and Retired K-9, helping fund veterinary care for retired K-9 officers.

Pam Hubay, the owner of Plank Street Tavern, is excited to host the event.

“…anything we can do to help these great causes and to help bring attention to the revitalization of downtown High Point, we’re all about it.”

The event is Saturday, June 26th from 4 pm to 8 pm at Plank Street Tavern.