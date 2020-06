This time of year, microchipping your pet is more important than ever.

It’s summertime, and even with social distancing, there are activities we’re doing outdoors that can spook even the most well-behaved dog.

Dr. Timothy Jordan sees it all the time.

“We reunite dogs with their owners the week after Fourth of July because of microchips primarily,” Jordan said.

June is Microchipping Month, and that’s today’s Project Pet.