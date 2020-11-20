Davidson County food drive being held for pets in need

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The thought of having to surrender a family pet just so holiday expenses can be covered is a devastating decision.
Davidson County Animal Alliance is collecting donations to help keep families together.
Last year, they distributed over 7,000 pounds of pet food, and this year is expected to be even more demanding.
Mindy Faircloth sums up their mission, “We don’t want people to have to choose between giving gifts for their kids or feeding their pets.”
To see drop-off locations and learn how you can as for help, visit their website by clicking here.
